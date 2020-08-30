Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Passenger plane develops fault, lands safely at Islamabad airport

Passenger plane technical fault landing Islamabad airport

KARACHI: A Karachi-bound passenger plane has returned and landed safely after developing a technical fault just after taking off from Islamabad airport, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The aircraft of a private airline company developed a technical fault at the altitude of 25,000 feet in the Faisalabad airspace.

The captain of the aircraft immediately contacted the control tower for seeking permission to land at Islamabad airport which was granted.

Passenger plane technical fault landing Islamabad airport

Sources told ARY News that the flight number 503 was delayed as the SereneAir brought spare parts from Karachi. The passengers have been shifted to the airport’s lounge and the flight will depart again after completion of its repair work, sources added.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Sindh CM inspects water drainage work in affected areas of Karachi

Pakistan

Drainage flaws, power outages add to miseries of rain-hit Karachi

Pakistan

Pakistan landed in grey-list due to oppostion: Murad Saeed

Pakistan

PDMA issues alert of heavy rain in parts of Sindh including Karachi


ARY NEWS URDU