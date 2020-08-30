Passenger plane develops fault, lands safely at Islamabad airport

KARACHI: A Karachi-bound passenger plane has returned and landed safely after developing a technical fault just after taking off from Islamabad airport, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The aircraft of a private airline company developed a technical fault at the altitude of 25,000 feet in the Faisalabad airspace.

The captain of the aircraft immediately contacted the control tower for seeking permission to land at Islamabad airport which was granted.

Sources told ARY News that the flight number 503 was delayed as the SereneAir brought spare parts from Karachi. The passengers have been shifted to the airport’s lounge and the flight will depart again after completion of its repair work, sources added.

