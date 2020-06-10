Passenger steals e-rickshaw in India after asking its driver to bring water for him

A man was caught on camera while stealing e-rickshaw after asking its driver to bring water for him in India.

The incident took place near Vijay Nagar Gurdwara in the limits of Mukherjee police station, New Delhi. Describing the incident, the driver of the rickshaw named Kalu said, a Sardar, who booked his rickshaw had asked him to buy water for him from a shop.

But unfortunately, when he returned to the spot, after buying water for the passenger, his rickshaw was not there. The whole incident was recorded in a CCTV camera installed in the area.

FIR of the incident has been registered on the complaint of Kalu, while the police is searching the Sardar with the help of CCTV footage.

Kalu is father of six children and his only source to win bread and butter for his family was his e-rickshaw, which the passenger took away.

