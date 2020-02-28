Passengers arriving from Iran being quarantined at Taftan

QUETTA: As part of preventive measures against the spread of novel coronavirus, all the passengers arriving in Pakistan from Iran are being moved into quarantine in Taftan for complete screening, ARY News reported.

Federal Minister for Interior Brigadier (retd) Ijaz Ahmed Shah on Friday confirmed the report that The Taftan border crossing between Pakistan and Iran has been reopened for all sorts of traffic.

He maintained that all the travellers arriving from Iran in Pakistan are being shifted to Pakistan House for observation and added that they will be allowed to leave if no symptom of the deadly virus appeared.

Read More: SOP devised to bring back Pakistanis stranded at Iran border crossing

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan-Iran border crossing at Taftan had remained close for the sixth consecutive day as immigration and crossings from both sides remained halted amid confirmation of two virus cases in the country, both of whom had travelled to Iran for pilgrimage.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Balochistan, an emergency had been declared in the provincial areas bordering Iran and screening process of 270 pilgrims who had returned to Pakistan was undergoing at Pakistan House in Taftan.

“The authorities have already closed down educational institutes in the province till March 15,” they had said.

