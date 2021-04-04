Web Analytics
WATCH: Passengers brace for impact as plane suffers tail flap malfunction

Passengers on board a plane braced for impact after it suffered a tail flap malfunction above Russia.

Footage shared on social media platforms showed the pilot warning “Brace, brace!” as he prepares to make an emergency landing.

A video showed the passengers leaning down and holding their heads on the flight from Moscow to Krasnodar. The plane can be seen jerking from side to side as the announcement on the loudspeaker orders passengers to brace.

A passenger in an Instagram post said: “Before landing in Krasnodar, we were told that the plane was preparing for an emergency landing.”

“At first we thought it was a joke, but later the pilot confirmed it, then the plane circled around the city for about an hour. There was fear on people’s faces… children were crying, someone was praying, it was really scary.”

A second video showed the plane safely landing on the tarmac in Krasnodar, southern Russia. Passengers clapped with relief after the panic had subsided as they thanked the pilot.

