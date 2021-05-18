28 passengers from Bahrain test positive for COVID-19 at Peshawar airport

PESHAWAR: As many as twenty-eight passengers from Bahrain tested positive for COVID-19 at the Bacha Khan International Airport on Tuesday.

The airport’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) said rapid antigen tests were conducted on 130 passengers who arrived at the Peshawar airport from Bahrain.

The passengers who tested positive for the virus have been handed over to the district administration.

The development is a worrying one as Pakistan, like many countries around the world, continues to grapple with the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Yesterday, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) slapped a fine over a private airline for bringing passengers from Sharjah to Peshawar on fake negative COVID-19 reports.

According to the notification, a private airline had been warned and fined by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) over bringing passengers from Sharjah to Peshawar on May 10 and 17. The action against the airline has been taken under Civil Aviation Rules 1994.

The private airline brought 27 COVID positive patients to Peshawar on May 17 and 24 on May 10 from Sharjah.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) also warned that any further violation shall entail more stringent penal action.

