Passerby boy killed, three injured during armed clash in Karachi

KARACHI: A nine-year-old passerby boy was killed while three others sustained serious bullet injuries during an armed clash between two groups over a minor dispute of parking vehicle in Kiamari Town area of Karachi on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The clash ensued between two groups of a same family over the parking issue, police said and added that the men from both sides first exchanged harsh words and then scuffled which led to an armed clash.

Both sides used weapons during a crossfire, creating panic in the vicinity, the officials said adding that during the armed clash at least four people, including a nine-year-old passerby child, were injured.

The injured were rushed to Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center (JPMC) where the minor boy succumbed to his injuries during the treatment, said the police.

The police claimed to have arrested two suspects involved in the armed clash.

Earlier on April 28, at least six persons had been killed and 11 others received serious wounds following an armed clash between two groups over a dispute of bike theft in Punjab’s Rajanpur.

A crowd of outrage people had blocked National Highway along with five dead bodies, demanding the authorities to arrest the responsible persons in the brutal killings.

