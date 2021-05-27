Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Passing out parade of 29th batch of Punjab Rangers held

passing out parade punjab ranger

RAWALPINDI: Passing out parade ceremony of the 29th Course of Pakistan Rangers Punjab was held at Mandi Bahauddin, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), ARY News reported on Thursday. 

Director General Punjab Rangers Major General Aamir Majeed Mughal was the chief guest at the event. A smartly turned-out contingent of Rangers troops presented guard of honour to the chief guest.

As many as 1953 recruits passed the tests. The DG Rangers Punjab distributed gifts among the cadets who showed extraordinary performance during their training.

Addressing the ceremony, Major General Aamir Majeed Mughal congratulated the soldiers & their families on the successful completion of their training.

The DG Rangers Punjab urged the cadets to secure the eastern border. “Ensure law and order from Gilgit to Kashmore.”

He further said that safeguarding important installations of the state is also our responsibility.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Sun to align with holy Kaaba today, at 14:18 Pakistan time

Pakistan

Several citizens fined for not wearing face masks in Karachi

Must Read

Bangash explains why govt decided to recruit 1,900 lecturers via KPPSC

Must Read

You’re over 19 years? Sign up for Covid-19 vaccination

[X] Close