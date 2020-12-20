PESHAWAR: In collaboration with Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the first phase of training of former Khasadar and Levies personnel integrated into the KP police has come to an end.

The first phase of training in different areas of the tribal districts lasted from September to December 2020, in which 4,000 personnel integrated into the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police were trained by expert trainers of Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police.

The training included counter-terrorism, quick reaction force, policing, dealing with IEDs and explosives, awareness of modern equipment, physical fitness and firing practice.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, senior officials of Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps and Police witnessed the ongoing police training on various occasions and expressed satisfaction in this regard.

A passing out parade of the trained cops was held under the COVID-19 protocols. Families of the passing out policemen, senior officers of Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps, the KPpolice and other guests were in attendance at the ceremony.

Comments

comments