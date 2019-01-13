Patient complains of rude staff, shortage of medicines at Holy Family Hospital

RAWALPINDI: A woman on Sunday complained the federal Minister for Health Services Aamir Mehmood Kayani about the rude staff and shortage of medicines at the Holy Family Hospital in Rawalpindi.

The woman told the minister, who was on the visit to monitor the healthcare facilities in the hospital, that she was forced to buy the medicines from outside the hospital.

The woman said that she belonged to a poor family and even could not buy milk for her children, so how could she purchase medicines from the store.

Complaining about the rude behavior of the hospital staff, the woman said that when she protested over unavailability of the medicines, she was threatened to be kicked out from the hospital.

Aamir Mehmood Kayani took notice of her complaint and initiated an inquiry against the rude staff and shortage of medicines in the hospital.

Earlier, Aamer Mehmood Kiani, on January 9, had directed the Holy Family Hospital to improve its services.

According to a statement released from the ministry, Aamer Mehmood Kiani paid a surprise visit to Holy Family Hospital, Rawalpindi to monitor the conditions and quality of care being administered to patients.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan, during his surprise visit to the hospital, had expressed his displeasure over poor situation of the hospital services and tasked health minister to improve the hospital confusions in line with the vision of ‘Naya’ Pakistan, read the statement.

