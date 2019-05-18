75 per cent patients get free treatment at Shaukat Khanum Hospital: PM Imran

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Saturday said that 75 per cent patients were provided free treatment at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, ARY News reported.

Addressing a fund raising ceremony in Peshawar, PM Imran said, “Shaukat Khanum is the sole hospital in the world that provides free treatment to cancer patients.”

Recalling his memories, PM Imran said that 30 year ago, everyone had told him that cancer hospital could not be established in Pakistan but had continued his efforts and visited different countries to raise funds for the hospital. The prime minister said that he launched the hospital’s project with Rs.10 million.

PM Imran further said that drilling process for the discovery of gas was in final stage and the results would be clear within a week.

Criticizing the doctors strike, PM Imran said that a campaign was being launched against betterment in public hospital in the province. He said that the government was introducing reforms to improve healthcare facilities at the public hospitals.

The prime minister said that they would not bow to the protesting doctors.

Read More: Shaukat Khanum-like system to be introduced in public hospitals: PM Imran

Earlier on May 11, Paying tribute to the staffers of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital (SKMH) over their services, management and behavior to patients, Prime Minister Imran Khan had vowed to introduce SKMH-like system in public hospitals across the country.

Addressing an Iftar dinner and fund raising ceremony at SKMH in Lahore, PM Imran had announced to improve the standard of public hospitals at par with private hospitals.

He had said, “Unless government hospitals are improved people cannot avail better healthcare facilities.”

