Pattoki judges seek transfer over misbehaviour with female judge

PATTOKI: The judges of tehsil courts Pattoki have sought leaves and transfers after misbehavior of a Bar official with a female judge, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The judges alleged that President Bar Association, Mudassar Naeed Bhatti, has misbehaved with a female and used abusive language against her.

Additional Sessions Judge Farrukh Hussain has dispatched a report over the incident to the Registrar Lahore High Court and the District and Sessions Judge Kasur.

Ten judges of Pattoki Tehsil Courts in their application has requested the high ups for 10 days’ leave and sought their transfer from the tehsil.

The courts have also suspended case proceedings causing problems for the complainants.

