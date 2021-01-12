Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow lands big modeling gig

Paul Walker must have a smile up in heaven as his daughter makes steady strides in the world of fashion. According to her Instagram, 22-year-old Meadow Walker is set to be the face of fashion brand Proenza Schouler this year!

Taking to her personal Instagram, Meadow shared how happy she is to be the face of the brand for their Pre-Fall 2021 campaign. “I am so unbelievably grateful to everyone who has supported me and believed in me,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker)

She continued on to express her gratitude, thanking Proenza Schouler designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, and her modeling agency for “trusting me to share this beautiful collection with the world and for guiding me every step of the way.”

The leggy youngster is seen dressed in a pantsuit with flared legs in one photo, while in another she rocks a brown leather dress with a pleated bodice. Needless to say, good looks run in the Walker family!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker)

Meadow was just 15-years-old when her father, actor Paul Walker, died in a car crash on Nov. 30, 2013, leaving the world shocked and saddened. He was best known for his role as Brian O’Conner in the Fast and the Furious franchise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker)

