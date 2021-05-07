PBC supports govt’s plan to introduce electronic voting machines

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) has supported the government’s initiative to introduce electronic voting machines(EVMs) for holding free and transparent polls in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

In a letter written to Prime Minister Imran Khan, PBC member Shafqat Mahmood Chohan said that the electronic voting machines would pave way for strengthening democracy in the country.

“It will help in eradicating rigging practices during the polls,” the PBC member said adding that it would help in avoiding practices that previously led to stealing the public mandate.

The letter further shared that Lahore High Court Bar was the first one to use the electronic voting machine and before its introduction, they had to face stiff resistance from the lawyer’s community.

However, even the opponents supported the system after they witnessed the safe voting procedure through this mechanism, the PBC member said while also offering their services to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), government, and other stakeholders in helping to understand the mechanism of the voting machines.

“We are ready to share our experience regarding electronic voting machines,” he said.

Read More: Cabinet approves ordinances on EVM use, overseas voting rights

It is pertinent to mention here that Federal Minister for Information and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday announced that the federal cabinet has approved two ordinances regarding the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voting rights for overseas Pakistanis.

Sharing details regarding decisions taken during the cabinet meeting headed by PM Imran Khan in a presser, Fawad Chaudhry said that through an ordinance the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has been authorized to use EVM.

