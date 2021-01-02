PBS records decline in weekly inflation up to 0.69 per cent

ISLAMABAD: A weekly review of the prices of commodities in the country by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has shown a decline of 0.69 per cent in the week ending on January 1 as inflation stood at 6.13 per cent in the country, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to a detailed statement issued by the PBS, it emerged that the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the current week ended on January 1 recorded a decrease of 0.69 per cent over last week. The inflation rate recorded up to the year’s lowest figure during the last week of December 2020.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 15 items have increased, rates of 10 items were decreased and the prices of 15 items remained constant.

This decrease is mainly due to a fall in prices of food items including onions (11 per cent), potatoes (9 per cent), chicken (9 per cent), tomatoes (4.5 per cent).

On the other hand, an increase was observed in the prices of food items including sugar, mash pulse, eggs, edible oil and flour, according to PBS data.

