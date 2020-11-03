PBS data reveals surge in weekly inflation by 1.38 pc across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Tuesday announced that the country has witnessed a 1.38 percent inflation during the week ended on October 29 as compared to a week before, ARY NEWS reported.

According to an analysis released by the PBS on prices of basic commodities in the country, the SPI for the current week ended on 29 October 2020 recorded an increase of 1.38 percent over last week.

This increase is mainly due to a rise in prices of food items including tomatoes (46.58 percent), onions (5.71 percent), sugar (4.18 percent), bananas (2.79 percent), potatoes (2.60 percent), and among non-food items matchbox (3.07 percent), washing soap (1.20 percent).

On the other hand, a decrease was also observed in the prices of chicken (0.98 percent), brown sugar (0.96 percent), wheat flour (0.64 percent), pulse moong (0.40 percent), pulse masoor (0.32 percent), rice (0.21 percent) and pulse gram (0.11 percent).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 17 items (33.33 percent) increased while seven items (13.72 percent) decreased and 27 (52.94 percent) items remained constant.

The year on year trend depicts an increase of 9.68 percent with most of the items increased mainly chilies powder (86.31 percent), tomatoes (72.24 percent), potatoes (60.71 percent), eggs (47.90 percent), sugar (40.49 percent), pulse Moong (29.64 percent), pulse Mash (29.26 percent), pulse Masoor (23.30 percent), matchbox (21.29 percent), washing soap (19.91 percent) bread (18.20 percent), brown sugar (17.99 percent), vegetable ghee 1kg (17.31 percent), rice (16.74 percent) and mustard oil (16.17 percent).

While a major decrease was observed in the price of diesel (18.03 percent), garlic (17.06 percent), LPG (8.40 percent), petrol (8.11 percent), electricity (7.04 percent), and onions (3.35 percent).

