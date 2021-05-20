‘All systems are now good to go’: PCB gets approval to hold remaining PSL 6 matches in Abu Dhabi

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Thursday it has received all “outstanding approvals and exemptions” from the UAE government for holding the remaining 20 HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in Abu Dhabi.

The PCB will now hold an online meeting with the six franchise owners later in the day to update them about the progress made as well as to finalise all details, which will be shared in due course, a statement issued by the board read.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said, “We are delighted with this development as the remaining hurdles in the staging of the remaining HBL PSL 6 matches in Abu Dhabi have been overcome and all systems are now good to go.”

“We are grateful to the UAE government, National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, Emirates Cricket Board and Abu Dhabi Sports Council for their support and patronage in ensuring all final obstacles were removed, which has firmly put us in a position to complete our marquee event.”

“The PCB, in consultation with the team owners, will now work at pace to finalise all event-related arrangements, details of which will be shared in due course,” the PCB pointed out.

“The holding of the remaining matches in Abu Dhabi will allow our fans to once again follow and support their favourite players and teams through our high-quality broadcast coverage of one of the most competitive cricket leagues in the world.”

