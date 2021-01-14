PDM pushing anti-state narrative, says Ijaz Shah

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Ijaz Shah on Thursday has accused Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) of peddling an anti-state narrative, ARY News reported.

Talking to media in Lahore’s Government College University, Ijaz Shah said that the movement of the PDM is going down with every passing day. “The people of the country have rejected the anti-state narrative of the opposition parties from the platform of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).”

Commenting on the Pakistan People’s Party, the minister said that Sindh’s ruling party, the PPP always showed its political approach and added that if it has the required number, they can bring no-confidence move in the National Assembly against the prime minister.

Inviting any state institution to topple the elected government is an undemocratic approach, he added.

Replying to a query about the increasing inflation in the country, Shah said that Prime Minister Imran Khan spends 70 pc of his daily meetings ensure the availability of the goods at reasonable prices in the country.

He said that efforts are underway to control over increasing price of sugar.

