PDM to discuss Gujranwala rally in Islamabad session today

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of opposition alliance, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), will be held at the residence of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday (today).

Gujranwala district administration yesterday granted permission to the opposition alliance to hold a rally at Jinnah Stadium in the city on October 16.

The opposition parties were granted permission following successful negotiations with the local administration. Matters related to COVID-19 SOPs, security situation and other issues discussed in the meeting.

According to an agreement no person will be allowed entry in the meeting venue without mask or sanitizers. The sides also agreed that the speakers will not talk against the national security institutions and the constitution.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had sought permission from the local administration to hold rally in Gujranwala on October 16.

The first session of the PDM with Maulana Fazlur Rehman in chair will be held in Islamabad to consult over the protest movement. The meeting will be attended by the central leaders of the opposition parties.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is also expected to attend the opposition alliance session via video link.

Moreover, preparations for the opposition public meeting in Gujranwala have been finalized and three rallies of opposition parties from Lahore will leave for Gujranwala tomorrow.

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz will proceed to Gujranwala with a rally of party workers from Lahore. Maulana Fazlur Rehman will lead a rally of his party from Muslim Town More after Friday prayers, while People’s Party’s rally will leave for Gujranwala from Kala Khatai at G.T. Road.

