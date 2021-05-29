PDM chief says new strategy against ‘selected’ govt in place

ISLAMABAD: Head of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman said Saturday in a press conference following the huddle amongst the opposition alliance a new strategy of protests and marches starting July has been hammered out, ARY News reported.

The situation of this region is getting worse, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman said referring to the security state and terrorism after the huddle where he said all allies sat together.

He noted Pakistan Peoples Party and Awami National Party are not parts of PDM and thus these parties were not discussed in the least today.

Rehman reiterated his position the government is not an elected one and thus it can never address the issues faced by the masses.

The government which does not have the confidence of the people cannot deal with the challenges posed to the people, he said.

He also blasted the alleged attacks carried out recently on the journalists and expressed solidarity with the journalist community, claiming PDM stands side by side with any aggrieved party.

We will hold a massive protest in Swat on July 4 which will follow another grand protest march in Karachi on July 29, he announced.

He said on August 14, PDM shall observe the independence day holding a demonstration in the federal capital. “We have chalked out a plan for all our protests.”

