PDM holding directionless shows: Shibli Faraz

PDM shibli faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz says the opposition alliance of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) only busy in holding shows which has no direction and no plan.

In his tweet, Shibli Faraz said opposition parties have nothing to do with the issues of general masses as they are busy in crying over their personal interests.

He further suggested PDM president and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to address the Karachi rally before the participants leave the venue.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is all set to hold second rally in Karachi today (Sunday).

The public gathering will be held at Bagh-e-Jinnah ground which is adjacent to Quaid-e-Azam’s Mausoleum.

