PDM huddle to meet on December 8 in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) leadership will meet on December 8 in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Sources privy to the development said that the huddle will review political options including resignations from assemblies, conducting long march or holding negotiations with the government.

The meeting is also expected to discuss matters related to the formation of a joint team for the back-door contacts.

Recommendations in this regard have been sought from the political parties of the alliance.

It was further learnt that BNP-M chief Akhtar Mengal and PMAP chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai would be asked to choose suitable words during their addresses in the public rallies of the forum.

It is to be noted that the Local administration of Lahore had rejected a request from Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to hold a public gathering at the Minar-e-Pakistan owing to rising COVID-19 cases.

Speaking to ARY NEWS, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik while divulging details on the reasons behind the rejection of a request from the PDM, had said that only 300 people are allowed to gather under the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs). “Even this permission is for the wedding ceremonies,” he had said.

