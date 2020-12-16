PDM to prepare joint strategy for Senate polls: Bilawal  

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will prepare a joint strategy for upcoming Senate elections, ARY News reported.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari made these remarks in a telephone conversation with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice-President Maryam Nawaz.

Matters of mutual interest, upcoming Senate elections, current political situation of the country and other issues were discussed during the phone call.

Both Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari agreed to take all the PDM member parties into confidence over Senate polls.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced that the government would hold the Senate elections, scheduled for March, at an earlier date.

Speaking to the media here, he had revealed the government had decided to hold the polls through show of hands instead of a secret ballot to bring an end to the practice of horse-trading and added it was going to approach the Supreme Court to seek its opinion on the proposed changes in the voting procedure.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that money was used to buy votes in the Senate polls in the past, adding that he had expelled 20 PTI members of provincial assemblies after they were found to be involved in horse-trading.

