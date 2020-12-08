PDM huddle to make important decisions today

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) to meet today (Tuesday) at the PML-N secretariat in Islamabad to make important decisions.

The heads of all constituent parties of the opposition alliance will attend the session, while former president Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif will ensure their presence via the video link, sources said.

People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who had quarantined himself after diagnosed coronavirus positive, after recent negative reports of the virus, is also expected to attend the meeting, sources said.

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz will also attend the opposition meeting that will take decisions about the PMD’s scheduled public meeting in Lahore on December 13.

The session is expected to decide the future course of action of the alliance, including en masse resignations from the assemblies and other options in the movement.

Read more: PDM’s request for public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan rejected

After Lahore’s opposition rally the alliance could decide about a march to Islamabad in January, sources added.

It is to be noted that the Local administration of Lahore had refused a request from Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to hold a public gathering at the Minar-e-Pakistan owing to spike in COVID-19 cases.

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz is expected to lead a rally in Lahore on December 07 (today) to create momentum ahead of the Minar-e-Pakistan public meeting on December 13 next week.

