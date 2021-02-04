PDM chosen March 26 for long march to please India’s Modi: Gill

ISLAMABAD: Lashing out at the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said that the opposition’s alliance chosen the date of 26th March for its long march to please Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ARY News reported.

Talking to ARY News, Shahbaz Gill said that PDM has deliberately chosen the date to please its foreign masters. He maintained that the date was selected to sprinkle salt on the wounds of Pakistani nation.

He said that the PDM leadership should apologize to the nation for it. Shahbaz Gill accused the opposition parties of receiving funds from foreign intelligence agencies. He said that true face of PDM has been exposed before the masses.

Shahbaz Gill said that Bangladesh, erstwhile East Pakistan, celebrates its independence day on 26th of March.

Read More: PDM announces long march to Islamabad on March 26

Earlier today, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the 11 party opposition alliance, had announced that it will kick off a long march towards Islamabad on March 26.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman – who is also the head of the 11-party opposition alliance – had announced the decision while briefing media about decisions taken in the hours-long meeting held in Islamabad.

