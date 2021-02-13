‘PDM not in favour of polls by secret ballot; supports electoral reforms’

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz has said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is also supporting to bring electoral reforms, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Maryam Nawaz made the statement while addressing a press conference in Lahore before leaving to Daska today. She said that PML-N and PDM are not against the electoral reforms, however, the reformations could not be finalised with the selected government.

She criticised that the government used every tactic against PML-N but the public opinion will go in the favour of her political party which raised voice against the dual standard of the justice system. The institutions have been pushed to target a political party, she alleged.

Maryam Nawaz claimed that PDM is not in support of polls through secret ballot and they are against the dual standard. She added that DG ISPR is a respectable person for her, however, the things will not get improved through such statements.

To a question, she said that names from PML-N should come forth for the elections of Senate chairman. Maryam Nawaz added that they are fully aware of those people unwilling to be disloyal to the political party.

