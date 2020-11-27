PDM putting people’s lives at risk to hide its corruption: PM Imran  

ISLAMABAD: Lashing out at the opposition, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was putting people’s lives at risk to hide its corruption amid the worsening COVID-19 situation in the county, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting of the government’s spokesperson, PM Imran said that the entire world was fighting against the second wave of the COVID-19, adding that instead of protecting people from the deadly virus, PDM was staging the circus in the country.

Talking about the economy, the prime minister said that all the economic indicators were improving with each passing day. He said that due to the effective measures taken by the government, the data from textile sector showed positive trends.

On the occasion, the prime minister directed his economic team to use all resources to boost industrialization in the country.

Read More: COVID-19: Shibli advises PDM rally participants to quarantine themselves

Earlier on November 22, keeping in view the second wave of the novel coronavirus in the country, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz had advised the participants of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally in Peshawar to quarantine themselves at their homes.

Commenting on the PDM’s Peshawar rally, Shibli Faraz had urged the participants to get tested for COVID-19. He had maintained, “The coronavirus pandemic is a fact. It is not a fiction.”

Comments

comments