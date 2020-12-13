Govt has not stopped anyone from attending PDM’s rally: Firdous

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab for Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said that the government has not placed any barriers to stop the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) rally in Lahore.

Talking to media men in Lahore, Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the government is fixing the issues including the economic crisis, poor law and order situation and destruction of institutions by the previous governments.

She, while calling the PDM Lahore rally a political circus said it is against the law. The government has not stopped any of the participants of the rally and not even a single obstacle can be seen anywhere in Punjab, she added.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is all set to hold its power show at Minar-i-Pakistan today.

The 11-party opposition alliance is holding the rally in violation of the government-defined standard operating procedures (SOPs) to halt the spread of coronavirus. Moreover, the event doesn’t have the government’s approval.

The local administration has denied the PDM permission to hold the public meeting citing a continued spike in coronavirus infections. The opposition didn’t heed the government’s calls to postpone the rally by at least two months.

