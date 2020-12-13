Web Analytics
PDM rally: PML-N MNA denied entry in Greater Iqbal Park

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Riaz Hussain on Sunday was denied entry in the Greater Iqbal Park ahead of PDM public rally, ARY News reported.

As per details, the MNA of the hosts PML-N for the Lahore’s PDM rally was stopped by JUI-F’s Ansarul Islam men deployed outside the jalsagah to ensure security.

Later, he was allowed to enter the jalsagah after confirmation from the party leadership.

Reacting to the situation SAPM Dr Shahbaz Gill in his tweet said that the PDM is accusing the government of blocking the roads but this is the actual situation where guards of Fazlur Rehman have stoped PML-N MNA from entering the jalsagah.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is all set to hold its power show at Minar-i-Pakistan today.

