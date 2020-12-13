PDM rally: PML-N MNA denied entry in Greater Iqbal Park

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Riaz Hussain on Sunday was denied entry in the Greater Iqbal Park ahead of PDM public rally, ARY News reported.

As per details, the MNA of the hosts PML-N for the Lahore’s PDM rally was stopped by JUI-F’s Ansarul Islam men deployed outside the jalsagah to ensure security.

Later, he was allowed to enter the jalsagah after confirmation from the party leadership.

Reacting to the situation SAPM Dr Shahbaz Gill in his tweet said that the PDM is accusing the government of blocking the roads but this is the actual situation where guards of Fazlur Rehman have stoped PML-N MNA from entering the jalsagah.

پھر کہتے ہیں حکومت رکاوٹیں کھڑی کر رہی ہے۔ ان کی اوقات اور حالات دیکھیں کیسے مولانا کے گارڈ دروازہ بند کر کے مسلم لیگی MNA ملک ریاض کو زلیل کر رہے ہیں۔ اور منتیں کروانے کے بعد اندر آنے دے رہے ہیں۔ یہ مسلم لیگ کے لیڈران کی عزت ہے ان کے اپنے جلسے میں۔ pic.twitter.com/nyzjhr08dY — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) December 13, 2020

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is all set to hold its power show at Minar-i-Pakistan today.

