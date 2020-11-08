PDM session begins to discuss future course of alliance

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) with JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in chair began on Sunday (today) here, to discuss the overall political situation of the country, ARY News reported.

The participants of PDM meeting, being held at PML-N leader at Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry’s farm house here, are expected to deliberate upon the alliance’s future course of action, including its November 22 public meeting scheduled to be held in Peshawar.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz being represented by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, another former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf representing the People’s Party. Moreover, Mehmood Khan Achakzai of (PKMAP), Sardar Akhtar Mengal of BNP-Mengal, JUI leader Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Qaumi Watan Party’s Aftab Sherpao and Awami National Party’s Mian Iftikhar Hussain and Ameer Haider Hoti also attending the meeting.

The opposition alliance’s session, would also expected to discuss upcoming elections in Gilgit-Baltistan region, the issue of price hike and other matters of public interest in its meeting, according to sources.

Comments

comments