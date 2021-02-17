PDM candidate Syed Azizullah Agha wins Pishin’s PB-20 by-elections

QUETTA: The joint candidate of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader Syed Azizullah Agha has won the by-election for PB-20 Pishin constituency in Balochistan, ARY News reported.

According to unofficial and unverified results, vote count has concluded on Tuesday late night at 113 polling stations during the PB-20 Pishin by-election for the vacant seat of Balochistan Assembly yesterday.

The PDM candidate Syed Azizullah Agha managed to get 16,086 votes followed by an independent candidate Asmatullah Tareen who grabbed 4,681 votes, whereas, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) candidate got the third position.

29,968 out of 99,849 voters have exercised the right to vote during the PB-20 by-election.

The seat had fallen vacant following the death of former governor and a Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Syed Fazal Agha of JUI-F last year due to coronavirus.

