MULTAN: Two days before the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) scheduled public gathering in Multan, a large number of charged workers of various parties part of the opposition alliance on Saturday went on rampage removing barriers and forcing their way into the venue, Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh.

The workers led by leaders of PDM constituent parties, including the PPP and PML-N, forcefully entered the venue by breaking the locks of three of the six stadium gates. They removed roadblocks erected around the venue by the authorities to keep the opposition alliance from holding its public meeting scheduled for November 30.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Taking to Twitter, Syed Ali Musa Gillani, the son of former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gillani, shared a picture of him holding aloft a wooden arrow symbol of the party at the venue with a caption: “We have taken control of the stadium. Stage is being set multan will welcome all the guests.”

We have taken control of the stadium. Stage is being set multan will welcome all the guests. @BBhuttoZardari @AseefaBZ @MaryamNSharif pic.twitter.com/4Ec2NXRGTt — Syed Ali Musa Gillani (@SyedMusaGillani) November 28, 2020

Kasim Gilani, another son of the PPP leader, tweeted: “Workers of @MediaCellPPP and PDM have set up a welcome camp at qila kohna Qasim bagh stadium. PDM provincial leadership to arrive here shortly.”

Workers of @MediaCellPPP and PDM have set up a welcome camp at qila kohna Qasim bagh stadium. PDM provincial leadership to arrive here shortly.#PDMJalsaMultan — Kasim Gilani (@KasimGillani) November 28, 2020

It is pertinent to mention here that the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has announced to hold a public meeting on November 30 in Multan.

Local administration has denied permission to the opposition parties for the meeting owing to increasing virus cases in the second wave of the COVID-19 in the country.

Comments

comments