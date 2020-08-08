PDMA cautions over heavy rainfall in Balochistan for three days

QUETTA: Provincial Disaster Management Authority Balochistan on Saturday cautioned about heavy rainfall in seven districts of the province in next three days, ARY News reported.

The PDMA Balochistan has advised the local authorities to take precautionary measures to tackle the situation in Kalat, Khuzdar, Naseerabad, Lasbela, Jaffarabad, Sohbatpur and Jhal Magsi districts.

The consignments of relief items have been sent to the concerned divisions, Director General PDMA said.

The authority has imposed ban on fishermen’s venturing into the deep sea, the official said.

Quetta on Saturday received first spell of monsoon rainfall turning weather pleasant in the city.

Kohlu and adjoining areas have also received heavy rainfall.

The rainwater swept away several vehicles at Kala Boha area, while many others have been stranded in the floodwater, local sources said.

The authorities have sent teams to the area for relief operations.

Met office in a weather forecast on Friday informed that monsoon low pressure over Sindh will likely to move westwards to Balochistan during Friday evening or night.

Under the influence of this weather system strong monsoon currents are expected to penetrate in Balochistan from Friday evening to Sunday morning, according to the forecast.

More rain or wind-thundershower are expected in most parts of Balochistan from Friday to Sunday morning. Heavy falls are expected in Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Panjgur, Kech and Gwadar during the period, Pakistan Meteorological Department said.

Sea condition would remain rough to very rough along Sindh and Makran coast. The met office has advised fishermen not to venture in open sea during the period.

Heavy downpour may generate flash flooding in local nullahs of Balochistan on Friday and Saturday, according to the forecast.The met office had advised concerned authorities to remain alert also advising precautions in operating local reservoirs and dams.

