PDMA issues heavy rains alert for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued weather alert regarding heavy rains with thunderstorm across province from Thursday evening to Sunday, ARY News reported.

The alert, addressed to all district administrations in the province, has advised to remain alert in view of a forecast of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) about heavy rainfall with thunderstorm.

The advisory directed all district administrations, rescue and other concerned departments to remain alert.

The administration officials have also been advised to take all precautionary measures in order to avoid losses and damage to property.

It also asked officials to inform tourists about weather forecast, ensure availability of all emergency service staff, machinery and other resources and remain vigilant in restoring road links.

The weather department in a statement predicted rain or dust-thundershowers in upper and central parts of the country during next couple of days.

Met Office informed that weak to moderate monsoon currents are penetrating north-eastern parts of the country, which likely to strengthen during the forthcoming days.

Rain with dust or thunderstorm with strong gusty winds expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions, Islamabad and Gilgit Baltistan from Thursday to Sunday, weather forecast said.

