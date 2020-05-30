PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Saturday dispatched Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to KP hospitals in the fight against Covid-19, ARY News reported.

According to the PDMA KP Spokesperson, another cache of PPEs, comprising 10500 N-95 masks, 4,410 D-95, 15,750 KN-95 masks, was dispatched to 49 KP hospitals today.

Besides, 31,500 protective gears, 105,000 medical face masks 5250 pairs of surgical gloves, 1,050 face shields, 5,986 caps, 21,000 shoe covers were also sent to various hospitals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It is pertinent to mention that the fifth cache of PPEs had already been dispatched to Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir before Eid.

Earlier, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had issued a detailed break down of all the medical equipment it provided to Sindh.

Read more: NDMA gives details of medical equipment provided to Sindh

Responding to Sindh government’s claims that the authority did not provide a single ventilator or set up any laboratory for coronavirus patients in the province, the spokesperson of NDMA had said the authority has provided relief to all provinces, and the regions.

He claimed that Sindh had enough ventilators for the Covid-19 patients currently adding that the NDMA had also provided the province 20 additional by-pipe ventilators.

The spokesperson stated that the NDMA has around 500 ventilators in its stock. “These ventilators are a strategic reserve, and will be handed over to provinces as per their needs,” he added.

