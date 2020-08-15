PDMA urges safety measures in view of Karachi rain forecast

KARACHI: Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued rain-alert for six districts of Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast the arrival of a new monsoon system in Karachi and other parts of Sindh from tonight Saturday till Sunday.

In a letter addressed to the commissioner, the PDMA said that Pakistan Meteorological Department had predicted new spell of monsoon rains that likely to hit Karachi and other parts of Sindh from tonight till Sunday.

The authority has asked Commissioner of Karachi to take precautionary measures to avoid loss of lives during rains predicted in Karachi.

The PDMA, Sindh has directed Karachi administration to take all necessary measures in view of possible rainfall and asked to remain vigilant for the next two days by using all available resources.

In the previous monsoon spell, 21 people were reportedly killed in three days of rain in the metropolis.

The fourth spell of monsoon in Karachi and other parts of Sindh had left a trail of havoc.

At least 39 people died from electrocution in the city during four monsoon rain spells in last 35 days, according to a report by Edhi Foundation.

