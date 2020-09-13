PDMA issues weather advisory for Sindh

KARACHI: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Sindh has issued a weather advisory predicting heavy rains across the province, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the PMDA, heavy downpours are expected in Karachi, Badin, Thatta, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Dadu, Sukkur, Hyderabad and Larkana today. In a letter addressed to DCs and DDMOs, the PDMA said that a new spell of monsoon rains is likely to hit parts of Sindh from tomorrow.

The PDMA has asked concerned authorities to take precautionary measures to avoid loss of lives during rains predicted in the province.

Coastal areas of Sindh likely to receive rain with thunderstorm on Sunday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said.

The weather will remain hot and dry at most districts of the province, while Thatta, Badin, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Islamkot, Mithi, Nagarparkar will likely to receive rainfall with thunderstorm, according to the weather report.

According to the forecast, Sindh’s coastal belt will likely to receive showers on Monday (tomorrow).

