PESHAWAR: Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on tribal districts Ajmal Khan Wazir said the tribal people actively participated in the first-ever election for the provincial assembly.

In a statement issued in Peshawar on Thursday, he said peaceful, impartial and transparent election in tribal districts is a victory of tribal people and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

The advisor said transparent elections in the area reflects the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan about tribal people.

Ajmal Wazir hoped that the newly elected members of the provincial assembly will work to bring positive change in the lives of people of merged districts.

On July 20, Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) director elections Chaudhry Nadeem Qasim said polling on all 16 seats of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly in the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) were held in a free, fair and peaceful manner.

Voters in the former tribal zones of Pakistan went to the polls on Saturday in the first provincial elections since the region lost the semi-autonomous status it had held since the British colonial era.

