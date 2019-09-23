British TV series Peaky Blinders season five came to a dramatic end and has left fans wondering about the fate of Tommy Shelby.

In the finale, razor gang from Birmingham planned to put an end to fascist Oswald Mosley by shooting him in the head but Tommy’s plan didn’t work out.

Tommy, played by Cillian Murphy, was seen holding a gun to his head in the last scene as his dead wife Grace encouraged him to end his suffering.

It remains a mystery whether the leader of the Peaky Blinders pulled the trigger or not and fans will have to wait till the next season to figure it out.

Creator Steven Knight, however, assured fans that they shouldn’t worry about Tommy.

“I do, I know how it will end. The very end of episode six, series seven and it will end with the first air raid siren in Birmingham for World War Two,” he told Express.

He added “If you’re expecting something, it probably won’t happen, if you’re not expecting something, it might happen.”

Stephen suggested fans shouldn’t assume anything about the storyline as there are lots of tricks and surprises in store for them.

The crime drama series premiered on BBC Two in September 2013.

