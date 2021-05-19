Renowned journalist Iqrar ul Hassan’s 10-year-old son Pehlaaj Hassan has issued an appeal to the world to stand with Palestine in a recently released video on his YouTube channel.

Pehlaaj, who was born in 2010, sat down with a Palestinian flag in his hand to talk about the dire situation in Palestine, which is currently under heavy fire at the hands of Israeli forces. “I am making this video to appeal to the people of the world to stand with Palestine,” he said.

Talking about the effect of the harrowing videos and photographs coming out of Gaza, Pehlaaj commented how, in10 years of his life, he has heard of many wars around the world “but never ever have I heard of a war that involves children dying, getting injured, losing their parents and homes.”

“Just imagine, you are a 10 year old living in Palestine, livng a normal life with your friends and family, going to school, having fun, but suddenly bombs strike down your country… as a human being, you want to help your country as much as you can but you remember that you’re a 10 year old,” he said.

Putting the situation of Palestinina children in perspective, Pehlaaj went on, “A 10 year old can help their country by picking up some trash, or helping a blind person cross the street, or helping a kitten that’s stuck in a tree… but you can’t help your country when its almost hopeless, when your country is collapsing.”

He went on to reference the viral video of a 10-year-old helpless Palestinian girl standing around the rubble of her neighborhood.

Pehlaaj then explained that he chose to do the video in English because it isn’t just targeted towards Pakistanis but the entire world.

Watch the entire video here:

