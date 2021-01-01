ARY Digital finally released the teasers for its much-awaited upcoming serial, Pehli Si Muhabbat, starring Maya Ali and Sheheryar in starring roles, earlier on Thursday.

The teasers on the channel’s official Instagram account serve as an introduction to the primary cast; Sheheryar and Maya’s Aslam and Rakshee, as well as designer-turned-actor Hassan Sheheryar Yasin’s debut role as Akram.

Introducing Sheheryar as Aslam, the caption reads, “Every time I see you smile… I fall in love all over again,” a reference, perhaps, to his character’s ode to first love (pehli muhabbat) that he is seen writing in the teaser. Aslam comes across as a lovelorn youth who is hopelessly romantic.

Talking to ARY News about his character earlier, Sheheryar had said, “Aslam thinks of himself as a hero, and perhaps he is one among his friends. He is a BSc student, who is very fun, non-serious, and quick-witted.”

Maya’s character Rakshee is also seen writing and reading out her own version of an ode to first love, a fitting parallel with the drama’s title to use in the teaser! However, the two’s love story seems to be stained by HSY’s Akram, who is seen tearing up the letters they’ve written.

From the three teasers on hand, one can gather that it’s a story of love and loss, and we’re so ready to see where the story goes!

The serial is directed by Anjum Shehzad and is expected to release soon in 2021.

