PEMRA bans TVCs featuring Indian actors

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has slapped a ban on all television commercials (TVCs) featuring Indian actors or models.

According to a notification, PEMRA said in the view of India’s atrocities in occupied Kashmir, which resulted in crisis between Islamabad and New Dehli, a ban has been imposed on all Indian TVCs as well as those featuring Indian actors.

The notification clarified that the government of Pakistan had announced to observe Kashmir solidarity day on August 14, nevertheless, Indian TVCs were running on Pakistani channels against the government’s policy.

On this basis, the authority has banned such commercials which were either filmed in India or had Indian actors/models in the cast, the notification read.

Earlier on August 9, the regulatory body had put a complete ban on airing Indian content in Pakistan. According to the notification issued by PEMRA, Indian clips, songs, news reports cannot be aired on Pakistani media.

The media was also banned from airing talks of Indian analysts, neither could TV channels invite any Indian journalist, politician or a celebrity in their program.

Comments

comments