Strict penalties imposed in Oman over use of animals for entertainment shows

MUSCAT: Authorities in Oman have announced penalties to be imposed on those using animals to perform at artistic or entertainment shows such as at wrestling arenas and circuses.

According to a Times of Oman report, the Ministry of Agricultural, Fisheries and Water Resources, has issued regulations for the animal welfare law.

The actions barred under the new order included exposing animals to neglect, malnutrition and not giving them adequate rest; using cruelty while preparing the animal for slaughter; exhaustion of animals at work, for racing without regard for their age and health; use of animals for an act contrary to their nature by making them perform in artistic and entertainment shows such as wrestling arenas and circuses.

Further shedding light on the new regulations, the order sought a ban on giving animals a growth stimulant, or any unauthorized feed additives, seizing animals or transporting them by unprepared means, display or trade of any sick or injured animals, and getting rid of sick animals in a merciless way, such as using slow death methods.

It further banned lifting or pulling animals unable to walk in a painful way that harms them, exercising any form of abuse, including sexual abuse of animals.

The decision also includes the duties of the employer, the specifications of animal housing facilities, the specifications of employees acting in a judicial capacity, the standards for using animals for scientific purposes, and the correct methods for disposing of animal carcasses.

