Pentagon has confirmed the authenticity of incredible leaked images and videos appearing to show “mystery” flying objects near warships.

Filmmaker Jeremy Corbell posted to Instagram night vision captured by a US Navy destroyer saying, “The US Navy photographed and filmed “pyramid” shaped UFOs and “spherical” advanced transmedium vehicles; here is that footage.”

The clip, recorded on the USS Russell, appears to capture three orbs above a warship as well as a fourth triangle shaped object.

A Pentagon spokesperson, Susan Gough told a media outlet “that the referenced photos and videos were taken by Navy personnel”. The Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) Task Force gathered the clip.

Corbell claimed he verified their authenticity after getting access to a Pentagon intelligence briefing into the UAP.

“I was able to obtain information regarding these and other UAP related briefings – as well as – unclassified slides and some of the most intriguing military captured UAP footage I have ever seen,” he posted.

Pentagon officials have confirmed the pictures and video were captured by navy personnel. However, they did not comment on the nature of the video footage.

The filmmaker also had three images which he said was an unidentified “spherical” craft.

“It is noted that the ‘spherical’ craft was suspected to be a transmedium vehicle and was observed descending into the water without destruction,” he said.

“It is noted that the ‘spherical’ craft could not be found upon entry to the water – and that a submarine was used in the search.”

