July 05 Penumbral Lunar eclipse won’t be visible in Pakistan

KARACHI: The world will witness Penumbral Lunar eclipse on 05th July (Sunday), which will not be visible in Pakistan, the met office said in a statement.

It will be the third of penumbral lunar eclipse of 2020. There will be four eclipses to be witnessed this year across our planet.

In Penumbral Lunar eclipse, the moon is covered by Earth’s lighter or outermost shadow and usually difficult to observe.

This eclipse will be visible in South/West Europe, much of Africa, most of North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean and Antarctica, Pakistan’s met office said.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth obstructs the way between the sun and the moon. During the lunar eclipse, Earth moves in between the sun and the moon and obstruct the sunlight that is reflected by the moon.

There are three types of lunar eclipse – a total lunar eclipse, partial lunar eclipse and penumbral lunar eclipse.

During the eclipse, 90 percent of the moon’s surface partially covered by the Earth with only the outer part of the shadow appearing. While these eclipses are usually a little darker, they cannot be easily distinguished from a regular full moon sighting but can be easily seen, as long as the sky is clear.

The first lunar eclipse of the year 2020 was witnessed in January and the secon in June.

