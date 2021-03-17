People avoiding vaccination over various rumours: Azra Pechuho

KARACHI: “The COVID-19 vaccine have no side effects”, Sindh’s health minister said in a statement while commenting on the vaccination drive, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Provincial Health Minister Azra Pechuho said that people are avoiding getting vaccinated due to various rumours around the vaccine.

“The health workers were also avoiding the vaccine,” Pechuho said.

“We have made the vaccination centres for coronavirus vaccine,” she said.

“The private hospitals have also been given permission for administering vaccine”, Azra Pechuho said.

Pakistan suffering the brunt of the third wave of COVID-19 resulting spike in the number of cases and deaths in the country, especially in Punjab, the largest province of the country.

Pakistan has recorded 61 more coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 13,656.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the COVID-19 has claimed 61 more lives and 2,351 fresh infections were reported during the said period.

It is to be mentioned that a special plane carrying 0.5 million COVID-19 vaccines from China has landed in Islamabad on Wednesday afternoon.

The Sinopharm vaccines brought to Pakistan through a special plane from China.

Following the ongoing vaccination drive, Sinopharm vaccines are proved effective and successful in Pakistan, sources added.

Moreover, Pakistan is holding negotiations with another Chinese pharmaceutical firm CanSino for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines.

