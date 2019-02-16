People from across country come to Sindh for treatment: Naz Baloch

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Naz Baloch said people from across the country come to Sindh’s hospitals for medical treatment, ARY News reported.

“It will be wrong if I say everything is fine. Every province needs to work a lot on health reforms,” Naz Baloch said while talking to ARY News programme ‘Sawal Yeh Hai’.

She admitted that there were a number of queues in every public hospitals but still the government could not be negligent towards them despite the fact that it did not have too many resources.

However, she said that Sindh had better health and medical facilities than other provinces.

“As far as Sindh is concerned, the hospitals of National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) are state of the art,” she said.

The PPP leader said several sitting ministers in the province got treatment from NICVDs and they had had truly successful surgeries and operations. Operation up to Rs0.4-0.5 million for everybody was being conducted free of cost, she added.

“People from all over the country including Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab come to the Sindh Institute of Urology & Transplantation (SIUT) and the NICVD in Karachi for getting treatment,” she said adding that still there was a lot more to do and the Sindh government was onto it on a serious level.

However, pointing towards deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif, she said that it was rueful if somebody ridiculed at someone for his illness, no matter how many times he had been in the premier’s office.

