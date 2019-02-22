People living near LoC told to take precautionary measures

MUZZAFARABAD: The government of Azad and Jammu Kashmir (AJK) has alerted administration of its six districts along the Line of Control (LoC) about possible aggression from the India, and asked them to take precautionary measures, ARY News reported.

The warning was sent to the deputy commissioners of Neelum and Jhelum valleys in Muzaffarabad division, Haveli and Rawalakot in Poonch division and Kotli and Bhimber in Mirpur division by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) through a joint letter, also made available to the media.

According to the warning letter, the people have been advised to take prescribed routes to avoid any mishap.

Read also: Modi govt posing threat to life of Pakistanis, Kashmiris in India: FO

“People should avoid assembly along the LoC, should construct bunkers in areas where they do not exist, should avoid unnecessary lighting after sunset and should also refrain from travelling on roads located close to the dividing line unless it is urgent,” it said.

The people of these districts are told to avoid switching on lights of their houses at night. Similarly, farmers have been asked to avoid taking cattle along the LoC.

Tensions rose once again recently after a suicide attack in India-occupied Kashmir’s Pulwama district left around 44 paramilitary troopers dead on Feb 14.

Earlier today, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said, the frenzy created by the Indian government and its media has become a threat for Pakistanis in India and Kashmiris.

Comments

comments