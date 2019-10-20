People of occupied Kashmir continue to suffer under military siege

SRINAGAR: The people of Kashmir valley and Muslim majority areas of the Jammu region continue to suffer immensely due to strict military siege imposed by India.

According to Kashmir Media Service, normal life remains crippled on the 76th consecutive day, Sunday, in the Kashmir valley and parts of Jammu due to restrictions and gag on the internet and prepaid mobile services.

Despite the Indian authorities’ efforts to restore normalcy in occupied Kashmir, people continue to observe shutdown as a silent protest against India’s recent actions in the territory. Shops and business establishments remain closed most of the time except for few hours in the morning and evening while public transport is off the roads.

The Indian authorities tried to hoodwink the world community about the prevailing situation of the territory by announcing the opening of educational institutions but failed in their designs as the parents are reluctant to send their wards to schools, colleges and universities, fearing for their safety.

On the other hand, the online business has come to a grinding halt owing to the ongoing internet blackout strictly enforced by the Indian government since the 5th of August.

