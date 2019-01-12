People of Sindh punished for voting PPP in power: Bilawal

KOTRI: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday alleged that the people of Sindh are being punished because they voted for his party, ARY News reported.

“The incompetent federal government is meting out biased treatment to the people of Sindh,” he said while addressing a gathering in Kotri. “PM Khan must learn the principles of politics before implementing his rules.”

He further alleged that all the promises made by the incumbent government turned out to be false. “All their promises were mere talk.”

Shedding light on the increase in prices throughout the country, the PPP chairman said people of the country are drowned in inflation and are unable to find jobs. “Jobs were taken away by those who had to provide employment.”

Bilawal also said, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government had promised to provide five million homes but instead they took away the shelters of many people. “Faces of PTI representatives depict arrogance.”

He also alleged that the children of Sindh are dying but the selected prime minister doesn’t care. “Water, electricity and gas of Sindh has been shut down because of you.”

Bilawal went on to question that, “Why are the people of Sindh being cornered? What kind of punishment is being meted out to the people of my province?”

He added that the people of Sindh are being punished because they did not sell their soul or vote.

Before concluding his address, the PPP parliamentarian warned that his party will hammer the last nail in the coffin of the incumbent government if they do not mend their ways.

