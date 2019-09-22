Web Analytics
15 million people to get Sehat Insaf Card in next two years: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the PM on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan says Sehat Insaf Card and Ehsaas programme are the government’s practical steps to help the deprived, poor and needy and bring them onto the path of economic and social prosperity.

In a series of tweet on Sunday, she said Prime Minister Imran Khan is a companion of the common man.

Improving their living standard is his aim, the special assistant said.

She said a total of 10.5 million families will benefit from Sehat Insaf Card. She added the needy will be provided free medical treatment in government hospitals up to Rs 720000 rupees under one Sehat Insaf Card.

Ms Awan said under the vision of Prime Minister Khan these cards will be distributed among 15 million people in the next two years.

The special assistant said the main purpose of Ehsaas programme is to eradicate poverty from the country making the poor part of economic development.

